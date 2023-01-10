After another season in which Washington lagged on offense, the Commanders fired coordinator Scott Turner on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The move ends his three-year run as play caller. This is the first domino to fall after the Commanders’ failed playoff bid, but it may not be the only one.
Turner reunited with Rivera in Washington in 2020 after Turner had a two-year stint as the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach. When Carolina let Rivera go, Turner stayed on as the offensive coordinator for the final four games of the 2019 season.
Turner’s role in Washington was his first full-time job as a coordinator and came with high stakes. The franchise began a rebuild and a rebranding when he and Rivera came aboard. Turner game-planned for eight starting quarterbacks during his tenure, which started amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Over the past three seasons, the Commanders have ranked near the bottom of the league in many major statistical categories on offense, including 27th in yards and red-zone efficiency, 28th in offensive scoring and 25th in third-down conversion rate.
They also have been a model of inefficiency, posting the fourth-worst total offensive expected points added and a turnover-per-drive rate that ranks fifth highest.
Turner, the son of former Washington coach Norv Turner, used the foundation of his father’s Air Coryell system that typically features a vertical passing attack and power running game. But in Washington, Turner has cycled through multiple offensive line iterations, only recently got a power back in Brian Robinson Jr. and has tried to make his system work with a variety of quarterbacks, not all of whom fit the scheme.
Blame for Washington’s struggles has been shared by all involved, and inconsistency at quarterback could be the more significant culprit. But the offense became a source of frustration within the locker room as nearly a dozen players shared their gripes about its predictability, its lack of production and certain calls that seemed to detract from the strengths of the personnel.
In short, the players believed that, with the talent on the roster, they should be producing more.
“We did a job getting into the red zone. We just got to convert with touchdowns,” tight end Logan Thomas said. “I think that was a little bit of our struggles. In the red zone, you got to be able to run the football for touchdowns. We got to be able to make plays. It stinks that we didn’t get the job done.”
The Commanders traded for Carson Wentz in March believing his size and arm strength would create more explosive plays and stretch the field vertically. But they started 1-4 with Wentz under center, only to turn it around when Taylor Heinicke took over in Week 7.
By turning to the running game, the Commanders embarked on a 6-1 run that put them squarely in the playoff conversation just before it came unglued in December. Washington went 1-3-1 in its final five games to fall out of postseason contention.
During that stretch, the team veered away from its run-first approach, in part because of the game circumstances.
“I thought we [found our identity in Week 10] when we won in Philadelphia,” left tackle Charles Leno Jr. said. “I felt like that was our identity. We started to get on a win streak after that and at times we got away from that for whatever reason. I don’t know what the reason may be, but that’s not my job. I just got to go out and do mine.”
