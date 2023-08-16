fbn-commanders

Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and Commanders offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu (62) scuffle during a joint practice on Wednesday.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

OWINGS MILLS — If there was a hope that tempers had cooled and the Commanders and Ravens would get through a full practice without a fight, it was short-lived.

At least three skirmishes broke out in the first hour of their joint practice Wednesday, most of which were between Washington’s offensive line and Baltimore’s defensive line during one-on-ones. The workout also offered a mixed bag of team periods, some at less than full speed, and individual drills that gave the Commanders a closer glimpse at their improvement and the areas where they need work before camp ends.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription