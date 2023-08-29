The Washington Commanders released 20 players and placed four others on injured reserve Tuesday to get to the NFL’s 53-man limit, but coach Ron Rivera stressed the roster is “very fluid” and expected to change in the coming days.

Washington’s initial roster included a few deviations from past patterns — it’s down from five linebackers to four and up from nine defensive linemen to 11 — and a couple of slightly surprising names.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription