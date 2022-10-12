CORRECTION Titans Commanders Football

Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, top, sacks Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday during Tennessee’s win. Washington’s defensive line could be the key Thursday night against the Bears.

 Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

If the Washington Commanders (1-4) are going to alleviate the building pressure with a win, the Chicago Bears seem like a prime opponent. The Bears (2-3) have a better record and are hosting the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, but they are also in the first year of a rebuild that has left quarterback Justin Fields with one of the NFL’s thinnest supporting casts.

Yet the Commanders are beset by plenty of struggles of their own. They are underperforming on offense, changing their lineup on defense and coming off a fresh controversy. Coach Ron Rivera apologized to the team Tuesday morning for saying the Commanders were trailing in the NFC East because of the quarterback, comments he later called “misconstrued.”

