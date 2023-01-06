Panthers Washington Football
Buy Now

On Sunday against the Cowboys, Commanders rookie guard Chris Paul (75) will try to protect rookie quarterback Sam Howell, like he did in this preseason game.

 Associated Press file photo

This week, the vibe at Washington Commanders practice changed dramatically. Last week, across the frosty fields in Ashburn, starters gutted through nagging pains as the team fought to keep its playoff hopes alive. But after a devastating loss, several traded pads for sweatsuits and instead headed to the side field, yielding reps to backups.

The Commanders’ season finale Sunday at FedEx Field will mean something for the Dallas Cowboys. If they beat Washington and Philadelphia loses to the New York Giants, Dallas will win the NFC East.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription