Even though the Washington Commanders cut their roster to an initial 53 players Tuesday — keeping 23 on defense and 27 on offense, including running back Brian Robinson Jr. — the team is expected to make additional moves in the coming days.
“We are not done,” coach Ron Rivera said repeatedly during his news conference. “We have time.”
Because of recent changes in the NFL, including the elimination of the fourth preseason game and the expansion of the practice squad, Washington indeed has more time and flexibility to reshape its roster ahead of the Sept. 11 season opener against Jacksonville at FedEx Field. The Commanders will work to address priorities such as cornerback — they only kept four, two fewer than in each of the past two years — and Robinson’s health.
If the team doctors determine Robinson can return soon, he may stay on the active roster. If he needs more time, the team may place him on injured reserve, which would rule him out for at least the first four games. That uncertainty contributed to the team keeping running back Jonathan Williams on the 53-man roster, Rivera said.
Rivera said the decisions were tough in part because this is his third year of building the roster and in part because the team loves its tight ends. Washington did not compromise in the trenches — it kept nine linemen on each side of the ball — and sacrificed on defense to keep 15 skill players, an increase from 12 in 2020 and 14 last year.
Though the front office will monitor the waiver wire and free agency, Rivera cautioned it’s more complex than just trying to bring in talent.
“If you’re going to replace a guy, that guy better be ready to be plugged and played,” he said, pointing out that any additions should play the same style of offense or defense. “Sometimes, you may get excited about someone, and all of a sudden they’re not a fit. You have to be careful and be smart about it, because you may be letting a guy go that fits you better.”
This line of thinking bodes well for Danny Johnson and Corn Elder, the fourth and fifth cornerbacks during camp, who were both cut Tuesday.
Even though the roster is expected to change, it’s notable that the Commanders initially kept 27 offensive players, which reflects the front office’s investment on that side of the ball. Not only did the team allocate its most valuable resources there this offseason — quarterback Carson Wentz, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Robinson — it also prioritized prospects. Washington kept two undrafted rookie tight ends, Armani Rogers and Curtis Hodges, ahead of other veterans.
Several young players — Rogers, Hodges, cornerback Christian Holmes and linebacker Milo Eifler — worked themselves onto the roster during camp. Rivera praised the effort and “strong finish” of defensive end Shaka Toney, who figures to contribute on special teams. Dax Milne edged out Alex Erickson as the sixth wide receiver and punt returner. Depending on Robinson’s timeline, Rivera said, Milne, running back Antonio Gibson or others could return kickoffs.
In the past, Washington tried running back Jaret Patterson on kickoffs. But the team kept Williams over Patterson, a Maryland native and fan favorite, because, Rivera said, “Jonathan has a very similar style to [Robinson], and that is what we are looking for right now.”
In camp, Washington lost several members of its 2020 draft class. Fourth-round wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden retired, fifth-round linebacker Khaleke Hudson was cut, and fifth-round center Keith Ismael was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Of its eight picks from that spring, Washington has ended up with three starters when healthy (defensive end Chase Young, safety Kam Curl, Gibson) and two key reserves (offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles and defensive end James Smith-Williams).
One of the feel-good stories from this year’s camp was safety Jeremy Reaves. He went undrafted out of South Alabama in 2018 and each of the past four years was cut on the final day of camp. In November, his mother died, and this year, he made the team out of camp for the first time.
Rivera said he told Reaves how proud he was of his progress.
“[He] showed us what he is capable of,” Rivera added. “He is a guy that earned his spot.”
During the portion of practice open to the media, every player on the 53-man roster participated in individual drills except Williams, who ran out of the team facility late; Hodges, who had a helmet on but worked steps away from his teammates; Curl, who is dealing with a minor, unspecified injury, according to a person with knowledge of the situation; and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (leg) and wide receiver Cam Sims (concussion), who rehabbed on the side field with trainers.
If Washington finishes reshaping the team with the same offense-defense split it has now (27-23), it would be the most lopsided roster of Rivera’s three-year tenure. In 2020, the initial roster was even at 25; in 2021, it was 26-24 for the offense.
But what the team does next will depend on information it hopes to have soon: How long will it take for Robinson to return? And who will be available at cornerback and linebacker?
“Guys,” Rivera said at one point during Tuesday’s news conference, “we are not done.”
- — -
Offense (27)
- Quarterback (3): Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell
- Wide receiver (6): Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Cam Sims, Dyami Brown, Dax Milne
- Tackle (4): Charles Leno Jr., Sam Cosmi, Cornelius Lucas, Saahdiq Charles
- Guard (4): Andrew Norwell, Trai Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Chris Paul
- Center (1): Chase Roullier
- Tight end (5): Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Armani Rogers, Curtis Hodges
- Running back (4): Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson Jr., J.D. McKissic, Jonathan Williams
- — -
Defense (23)
- Defensive line (9): Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams, Shaka Toney, Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis, Jonathan Allen, Daniel Wise, Efe Obada
- Linebacker (5): Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, David Mayo, Milo Eifler, De’Jon Harris
- Cornerback (4): Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste, Christian Holmes
- Free safety (3): Bobby McCain, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves
- Strong safety (2): Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest
- — -
Specialists (3)
- Punter/holder: Tress Way
- Kicker: Joey Slye
- Long snapper: Camaron Cheeseman
- — -
Injured reserve
C Keith Ismael, OL Willie Beavers, CB Josh Drayden
- — -
Cuts
T Alex Akingbulu, DE David Bada, TE Kendall Blanton, RB Reggie Bonnafon, DE William Bradley-King
DT Tyler Clark, WR Matt Cole, CB Corn Elder, WR Alex Erickson, LB/S Ferrod Gardner
DT Justin Hamilton, TE Jake Hausmann, LB Khaleke Hudson, CB Danny Johnson, OL Nolan Laufenberg
OL Wes Martin, WR Kyric McGowan, WR Marken Michel, OL Aaron Monteiro, CB DeJuan Neal
DE Jacub Panasiuk, S Steven Parker, RB Jaret Patterson, C Jon Toth, LB Tre Walker
