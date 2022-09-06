fbn-commanders-davis
Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis said he feels more like himself than ever.

Late in the second quarter of the Washington Commanders’ second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, linebacker Jamin Davis saw a play before it unfolded. The Chiefs tried to deceive the defense by motioning a receiver left to right and faking a jet sweep handoff — the exact type of eye candy that, in the past, might’ve sown just enough doubt in Davis’ mind to make him mistrust his read. He might have hesitated or even taken a step toward the jet sweep, forfeiting the milliseconds and fractions of space that separate success and failure in the NFL.

But this time, Davis recognized the deception and plunged into his gap at the line of scrimmage, where he met running back Isiah Pacheco and dropped him for a minimal gain.

