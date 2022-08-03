fbn-commanders
Buy Now

Receiver Curtis Samuel participated in team drills at Commanders practice Wednesday after missing several days.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders’ offense continued to catch up to the pace the defense set early in training camp. Quarterback Carson Wentz recorded his second consecutive day without an interception, one of numerous positives in a practice coach Ron Rivera called a “good day for both sides of the ball.”

“We really haven’t had a day where I’ll get into the team meeting and tell the guys I was truly disappointed,” Rivera said. “So, to me, that’s important.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription