Commanders Lions Football

Commanders center Chase Roullier (73) is taken out of the field for injury during the second half Sunday against the Lions.

 Associated Press

The Washington Commanders placed starting center Chase Roullier on injured reserve Tuesday and signed veteran Nick Martin to add depth and experience to an offensive line already beleaguered by injuries.

Roullier, who missed nine games last season with an ankle injury, suffered a knee injury late in the Commanders’ loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He could be eligible to return for Week 7, when the Commanders host the Green Bay Packers, but according to a person familiar with his situation, Roullier is seeking a second opinion to determine the next step. With or without surgery, it’s possible he may need the rest of the season to recover.

