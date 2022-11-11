FBN-COMMANDERS
Commanders coach Ron Rivera preached focus and discipline to his players Thursday as the team faces yet another controversy.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

In the Washington Commanders’ team facility Thursday, coach Ron Rivera started another team meeting by addressing another controversy. The night before, in a statement criticizing D.C.’s attorney general, the team referenced the August shooting of running back Brian Robinson Jr. Later, after Robinson’s agent condemned the team for using his client as a pawn in its legal battle, the Commanders issued another statement, saying the topics should have been kept “separate and apart.”

In the locker room, Robinson said he tried not to pay attention to the statement, but it made it harder to move on from the shooting.

