Titans Commanders Football

Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and defensive end Montez Sweat (90) are part of a defense that has the second most quarterback hits (55) in the league.

 Associated Press

The Commanders’ preseason raised concern to everyone, it seemed, except the Commanders. Their third-down defense was the worst in the league.

Their secondary was gashed by big play after big play, and their pass rush prompted questions about who could successfully fill in for Chase Young on the edge.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription