COMMANDERS-WRIGHT

Jason Wright was hired as the Commanders’ president in August 2020.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

Washington Commanders President Jason Wright, who was hired in 2020 to improve the culture and business operations of the franchise, will be retained and given a chance to earn a continued role under new ownership once Josh Harris’ $6.05 billion purchase of the club from Daniel Snyder is approved as expected by NFL team owners and finalized in late July, two people with knowledge of the new owners’ strategy said.

One of those people said Wright will “absolutely have the opportunity to perform in his role” and that no one should “expect or allude to any changes with his role at this time.” That person did not specify how long the commitment to Wright might last or make any longer-term proclamations about other Commanders executives.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription