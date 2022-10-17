Panthers Commanders Football

Heinicke

The Washington Commanders’ quarterback carousel could spin yet again.

Carson Wentz underwent surgery Monday in Los Angeles to repair a fractured finger on his right hand, and his timeline for recovery remains uncertain, the team announced. If Wentz does miss time, the team will again turn to backup and fan favorite Taylor Heinicke to fill the void. Rookie Sam Howell would serve as his backup.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription