INDIANAPOLIS — The Washington Commanders have the worst working environment for players and their families, according to a survey of players conducted by the NFL Players Association.

Approximately 1,300 of 2,200 players contacted during the 2022 season participated in a survey that examined eight facets of teams’ operations and facilities: treatment of players’ families, food services and nutrition, weight rooms, strength and conditioning coaching, athletic training rooms, athletic training staffs, locker rooms and travel.

