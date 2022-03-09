The Washington Commanders filled one major piece of their offseason puzzle.
A day after Aaron Rodgers announced his return to Green Bay and Russell Wilson was traded to Denver, Washington agreed to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts for a package of draft picks, according to multiple people with knowledge of the deal.
The Commanders will swap 2022 second-round picks with the Colts, and send over its 2022 third-round pick and its 2023 third-round pick, which can turn into a second-round pick if Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the team’s snaps.
The trade, which cannot be made official until the new league year starts on March 16, gives Washington a new starting quarterback — for at least a year. But it leaves open the chance for more change, possibly as soon as April, when Washington could still draft a quarterback to develop for the future.
Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, has three years remaining on his contract and this year has a salary-cap charge of $28.3 million, the bulk of Washington’s current effective cap space. His salary, coupled with the draft assets Washington gave up to acquire him, is costly, and has been questioned by some analysts who believe they overpaid for a player seemingly on the outs in Indianapolis.
But for Washington, Wentz is at worst a one-year rental and, at best, a longer-team starter with upside. The final two years of his contract do not include any guaranteed salary, so if the Commanders wanted to move on after this season, they could without taking on any dead money. His cap charges those years are $26.2 million and $27.2 million, respectively, with salary and roster bonuses.
According to one person with knowledge of Washington’s strategy, the team regarded Wentz as one of its more appealing options, behind Rodgers and Wilson, for notable reasons. He has the size and the arm strength often coveted for the position, and he helped the Eagles to a Super Bowl run in only his second NFL season. Wentz was 11-2 as the Eagles’ starter in 2017 before suffering an ACL injury late in the year. Nick Foles finished out the regular season and led Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl victory, over the New England Patriots.
The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million contract in 2019, and he promptly led Philadelphia to another division title while throwing for more than 4,000 yards. But injury, again, cut short his season; he suffered a concussion in the NFC wild card game.
Ron Rivera’s first game as Washington’s head coach, in the 2020 season opener at FedEx Field, was also the start of Wentz’s spiral. The quarterback threw two interceptions in the Eagles’ loss and finished his season with 15, tied for the league-high, before he was benched. Behind the scenes, his relationships with Eagles coaches, teammates and executives fractured and eventually led to his exit in 2021.
The Colts gave up a third-round pick and a second-rounder that turned into a first because of a play-time incentive to acquire Wentz last year. His tenure there ended with similar criticisms. After only one season with Wentz, the Colts appeared ready to cut ties with him, despite a serviceable statistical showing on the year.
“When we made the decision at the time, you always do what you think is the best with the information at the time,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said at the NFL scouting combine last week. “I don’t ever worry about what we gave up or what we didn’t. We make the best decision going forward. Whatever the repercussions of that ... we deal with them and we figure out how we can move forward.”
Wentz now joins a years-long cycle of quarterbacks in Washington and will presumably be the 11th to start a game for the team since 2018. In Rivera’s tenure alone, the team has tried six starters, because of injury, health or performance issues, and began this offseason with renewed urgency to find a solution.
“We don’t have that piece,” Rivera said at last week’s combine. “So we’re trying to find it. We’re working hard to find it.”
The team’s options began to dwindle when Rodgers announced he would return to the Packers and Wilson was dealt to the Broncos. Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans’ quarterback who led he league in passing yards in 2020, was also enticing to Washington, according to people with knowledge of their plans. But his availability was complicated by 22 civil lawsuits and the possibility of criminal charges for alleged sexual misconduct.
Wentz was among a shortlist of potentially available players that the Commanders called about. And in the coming months, he — and they — will again try to start anew.
