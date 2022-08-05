Commanders Walker
Commanders linebacker Tre Walker, an undrafted rookie with a chance to make the roster, abruptly retired.

 Washington Post photo John McDonnell

For the second time in as many weeks, a Washington Commander abruptly retired. Coach Ron Rivera said Friday that Tre Walker, an undrafted rookie linebacker from the University of Idaho, told him retirement was “something [he’d] been thinking about. There were some things he wanted to get back to, so he decided it was time to move on.”

Rivera said two retirements in one training camp is not unusual.

