Jeremy Reaves’s year just gets better and better.
The Washington Commanders safety and special-teamer was voted first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press, adding to his collection of honors for his first full season on the team’s active roster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Jeremy Reaves’s year just gets better and better.
The Washington Commanders safety and special-teamer was voted first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press, adding to his collection of honors for his first full season on the team’s active roster.
Reaves was earlier selected as a special-teams starter for the Pro Bowl games and was selected by his peers to the first-team in the NFL Players Association’s inaugural all-pro honors.
Reaves blew away the competition with 91 total votes, including 24 for the first-team, in the Associated Press’s tally. The second-place finisher, San Francisco’s Geordge Odum, totaled 72 votes, including 19 first-team. Reaves joins guard Brandon Scherff (2020) as only the second Washington player to be voted all-pro since 1997.
Reaves was the only Washington player to be named All-Pro, for the first- or second-team, but four others earned votes. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen received 11 votes (three first-team), fellow defensive tackle Daron Payne earned five votes, safety Kam Curl received two and punter Tress Way got 11 votes (three first-team).
An undrafted safety out of South Alabama, Reaves signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 2018 but was waived when the initial roster was formed. He then signed with Washington and bounced on and off the active roster and practice squad for four seasons before earning a spot on the initial 53-man roster this season.
Reaves has built his career on special teams, particularly as the punt protector, but he’s also been a key player on defense, providing depth in the secondary and filling in as a starter when injuries pile up. This year, he started the last three games of the season at safety, in place of Kam Curl and recorded one pass deflection. He finished the season with 16 special-teams tackles, tied for the second-most in the league.
“Jeremy’s been a guy that a lot of guys cheered for,” coach Ron Rivera said. “A lot of it came after the 2020 season when he got his opportunity, stuck to it and he helped us get to the playoffs and made some plays down the stretch, and the guys appreciated that. Then the next year, he doesn’t make the squad right away and then he gets his opportunities, he gets elevated, becomes active, gets on the 53, and then plays well again. So, everybody knows that a guy like that is somebody that you do cheer for, but the bond that they’ve created, obviously, they’ve been around each other for a while. Jeremy’s a very likable young man. He’s easy to get along with, easy to understand and, and there’s no pretentiousness with him. He comes to work every day. His teammates recognize that, and I think that’s a big part of it.”
That much was evident when the Commanders published a video of the moment Rivera informed his four Pro Bowl players — Allen, Way, receiver Terry McLaurin and Reaves — that they had been selected to the Games. McLaurin and Way lit up upon hearing Reaves had been selected, too.
When Reaves learned of the news, he broke down in tears and hugged his coach.
“He’s done the things that you’re supposed to do,” Rivera said. “He does the things that guys that are not drafted should do. And I said this when I first got here, if you wanna make an impression on me, doing it on special teams for you young guys, and he’s done that and he’s done more than that. So, it’s a well done, well-deserved opportunity.”
Reaves’ big season comes at a critical time for him. Unless Washington re-signs him before March, he will be a free agent.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.