FBN-COMMANDERS

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is brought down a few inches from the goal-line late in the fourth quarter Sunday night during Washington’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at FedEx Field in Landover.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

In the Washington Commanders’ locker room, as players dissected the devastating loss, those on offense returned again and again to struggles in the red zone. Receiver Jahan Dotson captured the frustration by saying: “We drove the entire field to [not convert]. ... It’s unacceptable.” In his postgame news conference, coach Ron Rivera said that, during the bye week, coaches had discussed the red zone as “something we had to be better at.”

“We didn’t do that,” he said, adding that if the Commanders hadn’t stalled out just outside the red zone in the first quarter, and if they hadn’t fumbled at the New York Giants’ 5-yard line late in the fourth, the last series with questionable officiating “wouldn’t matter.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription