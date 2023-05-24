In the months leading up to the draft, many analysts projected the Washington Commanders would show interest in a tight end in the first round. The rookie class appeared to be deep on talent, and Washington’s group, for various reasons, had lacked the production the offense needed.

But the Commanders stood pat, believing their corps, led by veterans Logan Thomas and John Bates, had emerging talent in 2022 fifth-round pick Cole Turner and undrafted players Armani Rogers and Curtis Hodges.

