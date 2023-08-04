FBN-COMMANDERS

Ron Rivera and the Commanders’ coaches have had to deal with frustrations at practice and several injuries in recent days.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

Eric Bieniemy screamed from the back of the end zone as the play died. It was early in the Commanders’ 2½-hour practice on Friday, and second-year defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis jumped early at the snap in a team drill. Center Nick Gates spiked the ball in his direction, setting off Bieniemy.

“We don’t do that s---,” the offensive coordinator yelled at Gates. “Get off the field.”

