The Washington Commanders traded cornerback William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday for a conditional, late-round pick swap in 2025, the team announced.
The trade brings the Commanders payroll savings this season. The corner was set to have a high cap hit next year, and though Washington could have avoided it in other ways, dealing him to Pittsburgh means the Steelers must assume Jackson’s remaining 2022 base salary of $2.77 million. Washington will still carry the $9 million “dead cap” charge from Jackson’s prorated signing bonus in 2023.
The conditional pick swap in 2025 is Washington’s seventh-round selection for Pittsburgh’s sixth, though the conditions are unclear.
Ultimately, the trade ends what proved to be a costly mistake for Washington. Coach Ron Rivera’s handpicked front office made Jackson one of its first splash signings in March 2021. Effectively, they paid more than $24 million for 16 games in which Jackson totaled 11 penalties, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions.
“We looked at what we tried to do with William, and it didn’t work,” Rivera said in an interview Tuesday with NBC Sports Washington. The team tried to convert Jackson, who excelled as a man-to-man corner in Cincinnati early in his career, to its zone-heavy scheme. This offseason, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio seemed to help Jackson and others by incorporating more man/zone hybrid schemes, known as “match zones.”
“Quite honestly, we didn’t find the fit we were hoping to find,” Rivera said. “We were looking for a guy that had a specific skill set, that could understand the match coverages and play the match coverages the way we do with everybody else, and he struggled with it because he really is a man coverage type guy.
“That is the business of pro football,” Rivera added. “Sometimes you get it right. Sometimes you get it wrong. And when you get it wrong — when you recognize it, realize it — [it’s] time to move on. That’s what we’re trying to do here.”
Since Week 5 against Tennessee, when Washington benched Jackson for poor play, a breakup seemed inevitable, but it looked like the team might not be able to get much for him because of his salary and his struggles this year across coverages.
In Week 2 at Detroit, Jackson had a miscommunication with cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and allowed a big play. In the same game, he slipped and fell in the end zone on a third down, allowing a touchdown. Jackson missed Week 3 with a back injury, and when he returned in Week 4, he was flagged three times for 70 yards. Jackson bemoaned flopping receivers and flag-happy referees, saying, “I just feel like you can’t do nothing no more.”
The next week, Washington benched Jackson. Since the Titans game, Jackson has contested several key developments of his story. He said he wasn’t benched for poor play, that he took himself out because of a bulging disk in his back, and he denied an NFL Network report that he wanted to be traded. “I never said, ‘I want out,’ “ he said last month.
Washington didn’t have to move on from Jackson. The team could have placed him on injured reserve, gambling it could repair the relationship or increase his trade return in the offseason, or it could have kept him as a reserve in case a starting corner suffered an injury. But after he was benched, cracks showed in the relationship. Jackson stopped participating in practice, dressing for games and traveling with the team, missing trips to Chicago and Indianapolis. He was always listed as “DNP (back).”
In the lead-up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline, it seemed possible Washington might just release him, absorb a significant financial penalty — $13 million in dead cap this year, $9 million next year — and move on. In addition to Jackson’s play, his trade market seemed uncertain in part because there weren’t many teams that played significantly more man coverage than Washington.
In the first five weeks, the Commanders played man 30 percent of the time, the ninth-highest rate in the league, according to TruMedia. Only four teams — Detroit, Miami, New England and the New York Giants — played it more often. Pittsburgh plays man coverage 32.5 percent of the time, about the same as Washington’s full-season rate, though the Steelers seem to have a plan for Jackson.
“We’re trying to not just move on for our sake, but also to give William an opportunity to go to another team that knows that they’re going to give this guy a shot to use his skill set,” Rivera said.
