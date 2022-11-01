The Washington Commanders traded cornerback William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday for a conditional, late-round pick swap in 2025, the team announced.

The trade brings the Commanders payroll savings this season. The corner was set to have a high cap hit next year, and though Washington could have avoided it in other ways, dealing him to Pittsburgh means the Steelers must assume Jackson’s remaining 2022 base salary of $2.77 million. Washington will still carry the $9 million “dead cap” charge from Jackson’s prorated signing bonus in 2023.

