Within the first five minutes of his fight on Saturday, Matthew Semelsberger had spent time on his back, with an aggressive opponent in full mount — the most advantageous position in the sport of mixed martial arts.
He'd fended off choke attempts. He'd eaten ground-and-pound strikes. He'd squirmed strategically around the mat.
The Urbana High grad had entered this encounter, his fifth in the UFC since 2020, saying he thirsted to add an all-encompassing brawl to his growing résumé. And A.J. Fletcher more than obliged in the first round, to the point that when Semelsberger got up after surviving the onslaught — his man-bun of long brown hair having come undone in the fray — he was very much already losing.
Then, Semelsberger got down the business he'd come there to complete against his previously undefeated counterpart. He turned the tide in the second round, pouring on an assault that included takedowns of his own, escapes and a dangerously wild exchange that wrapped up the three-round proceedings.
When this UFC Fight Night prelim headliner was over, Semelsberger had essentially tossed a complete-game victory, and the welterweight's hand was raised as the judges awarded him a unanimous decision by a trio of 29-28 scores at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
"Me and him gave each other smiles and a wink before [the fight started]," Semelsberger said of Fletcher in a post-fight interview with UFC color analyst Paul Felder. "I just knew this fight had 'game' written all over it. So thank you, A.J. It's nice when you get an opponent like him because it makes you want to train hard because you know it's a big challenge ahead."
As "Semi the Jedi" spoke, his chest was heaving, his mop of hair was soaked with sweat. But he wore a satisfied expression on his bearded face.
It was a different look than the ones produced by some of his recent bouts, two of which ended without Semelsberger shedding a scintilla of sweat as he used his right hand to become one of just three fighters in company history to win twice in less than 16 seconds.
Those facts — and the threat posed by the powerfully built, well-rounded Fletcher (9-1) — had Semelsberger (10-3) looking to showcase more aspects of his development this time out, well aware that critics might've still been questioning his full-fledged credentials and wondering how he'd handle a rookie looking to make an immediate imprint.
Then came that first round.
Fletcher got a double-leg takedown just 30 seconds into the opening five minutes. From there, he sought numerous submissions as Semi frantically defended.
Fletcher gained full mount with about a minute left in the first. But Semelsberger did well to avoid damage from this precarious spot — likely thanks to some training with top-level jiu-jitsu players over the five months since his previous bout — and the round expired.
"I knew I just had to stay calm in the first round," the 29-year-old Semelsberger said. "I'm no stranger to getting put on my back. I used to fight at light heavyweight and middleweight earlier in my career, so I was used to getting put on my back, forced to be comfortable getting slung on ... just staying calm, knowing that even if I didn't get up, after the first I still had two full rounds after that to take over the fight."
And that's just what occurred.
The duo traded blows on their feet to open the second, and Fletcher landed a takedown that Semi quickly escaped. It happened again, with Fletcher seizing Semi's back, only this time Semelsberger used his grappling skills to maneuver into the top position, in Fletcher's full guard.
Semi spent the rest of the round picking his spots for ground-and-pound, including some big elbow strikes that helped him win the stanza.
Entering the third, where Fletcher hadn't ventured since a 2019 fight (he'd finished eight of his nine wins), the Louisiana native appeared to be tiring. Yet he registered another takedown about a minute in. The 6-foot-1 Semi got up and out quickly.
Then, moments later, he rushed in and lifted the 5-foot-10 Fletcher, slamming him for a takedown with 3:08 to go.
From there, it was a matter of Semelsberger judiciously staying active on offense while making certain to keep Fletcher on the canvas.
With 35 seconds to go, Semi landed a huge elbow that bloodied Fletcher. But a succeeding flurry resulted in Fletcher regaining his feet. The two then teed off in a furious, haphazard back-and-forth between two spent competitors.
Upon its conclusion, Semelsberger slumped against the cage, then sprawled out on the mat. Exhausted and probably glad it was over.
"Tough fight. Matt new it would be," said Mike Semelsberger, Matthew's father. "Fletcher is good. Matt knew he was going to try to take it to the ground. Matt did a good job of getting out of the submission attempts. Matt did a good job on the bottom and had a heck of a takedown in the third."
Fletcher edged Semelsberger in total strikes (87-54), takedowns (4-1) and total ground-control time (5:42 to 4:55). But Semi had landed more significant shots (40-34), head shots (32-21), and he controlled perhaps the more important segments of the bout as it wore on.
While the win lacked the flashiness and finality of some of his other performances, Semelsberger proved himself in another, maybe more important way. And that was one of his goals as he attempts to solidify his standing as a veteran who can go anywhere a fight takes him and provide excitement along the way.
"Can’t always win by knockout," said his father, who watched the ESPN+ broadcast with family and friends. "But I think Matt showed even on the ground he’s able to grapple decent.
"That was a nail-biter, though."
