For months, Joey McMannis has wrestled with his future prospects.
Should the recent Catoctin High graduate and star baseball player go to the University of Maryland, where he committed four years ago, to continue honing his skills? Or should he go pro?
Though the right-hander favors joining the Terps, he will make his final decision in the days following the upcoming MLB draft, which starts Sunday. McMannis could hear his name called during the three-day event, potentially as early as the second day.
The pre-draft process, which began in the leadup to the spring season, resulted in multiple MLB scouts making their way to each of his Monday starts, something McMannis couldn’t fathom ever experiencing in high school.
“I never thought it was actually gonna happen,” McMannis said earlier this week. “It was always my dream, but I never thought I would even have this opportunity.”
If selected, McMannis would be the second Frederick County high school player drafted in the past three years, following former Catoctin pitcher Mason Albright in 2021. If he’s taken in one of the first five rounds, McMannis would become the highest-drafted Frederick County high schooler ever, succeeding former Thomas Johnson pitcher Branden Kline.
McMannis turned in a dominant senior season both on the mound and at the plate, which earned him News-Post All-Area Baseball Player of the Year, Gatorade Maryland Baseball Player of the Year and ABCA/Rawlings High School All-America Third Team honors.
“High school season came around, and a ton of scouts just started contacting me and coming to my games,” McMannis said. “It was a crazy feeling, nerve-racking and everything.”
He finished top two in the county in every major pitching and hitting statistical category, averaging a leading 13.5 strikeouts per game while sporting a 7-1 record with a microscopic 0.51 ERA.
At the dish, McMannis hit .500 and crushed nine homers, driving in 34 runs for the Cougars.
“Joe’s a modest, humble person, but I always call him the ‘Silent Assassin’ because you wouldn’t expect it, but when the kid gets in between the lines, he is a big-time competitor,” his pitching coach, TJ Hose, said. “That’s what separates him from a lot of guys.”
But he’s got top-notch stuff, too.
McMannis throws a low-mid 90s fastball with wipeout offspeed, and scouts are most excited about his imposing 6-foot-4 frame. That’s what Hose said immediately stuck out to him when they first met before McMannis’ freshman year of high school.
“The physicality, the arm speed, the arm strength and just being able to be coached,” Hose said. “He’s not scared to ask questions, and just the tireless work that he does behind the scenes. This is a kid that’s worked his tail off behind the scenes to get to where he’s at today, and just the physicality — I mean, you don’t get that physical just waking up. He put the work in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.