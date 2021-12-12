Turns out, Mike McCarthy was only half-right.
The Dallas Cowboys’ coach sparked a firestorm this past week by guaranteeing a win for his team Sunday at FedEx Field. His comment was “a mistake,” said Coach Ron Rivera, who later added that fans “better” show up to support his Washington Football Team.
What McCarthy failed to guarantee was a lopsided game for three quarters that left Washington’s quarterback injured and its star receiver concussed before it swung wildly for a thrilling fourth quarter that . . . still ended with a Cowboys victory. In front of a mostly packed house — just as Rivera wanted, but featuring plenty of Dallas supporters — Washington lost, 27-20, behind an inept offense and a slew of injury and health issues that mounted before kickoff and only got worse from there.
And this time, despite an impressive rally from a 24-0 second-quarter deficit, Washington (6-7) couldn’t make up for its earlier mistakes in the final minutes as its four-game winning streak came to an end. The loss, coupled with San Francisco’s victory over Cincinnati, dropped Washington from sixth to seventh — the final wild-card spot — in the NFC playoff race.
“It is disappointing,” Rivera said. “I feel like I let [the fans] down. I wanted them out here to cheer for us, and we should have given them a better first half. We gave them a very good second half, something to cheer about. ... But that’s football, and that’s what happens.”
The problems started long before the teams arrived at FedEx Field. A coronavirus outbreak among Washington’s defense cost it two more starters — ends James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill — just as Dallas celebrated the return of Randy Gregory to complete its star pass-rushing trio with DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.
Washington also was without running back J.D. McKissic because of a concussion, skewing the odds further in Dallas’s favor. Pregame antics from both teams added some spice to a once-heated rivalry. Rivera fanned the flames on McCarthy’s comments throughout the week, then Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had custom benches, complete with the team’s logo, shipped to FedEx Field after learning Washington’s visiting benches were faulty.
“It is what it is,” linebacker Cole Holcomb said. “It’s Dallas. We hate them; they hate us. They can do what they want. I really don’t give a s---.”
Early on, Dallas (9-4) didn’t need the help of warm benches. The Cowboys’ menacing pass rush was too much for Washington to handle and eventually sent Taylor Heinicke to the sideline with a knee injury — and likely many more bruises.
“The knee is fine,” Heinicke assured via phone after the game. “It was a little scary at first, but it was really my throwing elbow that got me in the first half on a throw. I didn’t feel right ever since. I think the knee should be fine. I should be ready this week [at Philadelphia].”
But Washington’s improving offense fell off a cliff, mustering only 29 yards and no points in the first half. Never in Rivera’s two-season stint in Washington had it trailed by as many as 24 points or produced so few yards in the first two quarters.
Heinicke’s throws were often a touch late, such as a deep pass early in the third quarter to Terry McLaurin, who was open but had to come back toward the line of scrimmage to try to make the catch, setting him up for a crushing hit that ended his day. He was ruled out with a concussion, and his status for Week 15 is uncertain.
Other decisions by Heinicke were just poor, such as a throw to Cam Sims when he was surrounded by five defenders, leaving him with a 16.7 completion rating (2 for 12) and a 4.9 passer rating at halftime. Heinicke left early in the fourth quarter, taking his fourth sack to finish 11 for 25 (44 percent) for 122 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 55.8 rating.
“I thought he had his moments,” Rivera said. “... He tried to put the ball where he needed to put it a couple times, and he did. And then I think he got kind of pressed a little bit. I’d like to see him get back to taking what’s out there and making those throws that he’s capable of.”
Heinicke didn’t dispute that assessment, adding that there were some passes that simply should not have been thrown.
“I have to be better,” he said.
But there was blame to go around. What worked well for Washington over the previous four weeks unraveled Sunday.
The depleted offensive line struggled to contain Dallas’s pass rush — especially Parsons — and the running game offered no help and was difficult to rely on when facing such a large deficit. Adding to the issues: Running back Antonio Gibson missed a blitz pickup in the first half, then fumbled in the second. It was his sixth fumble of the season and the fourth he has lost.
“It happens,” Gibson said. “S- — happens. It can’t happen, but you just got to shake it off and keep going.”
Third down, a hindrance to Washington’s offense early in the season, had buoyed its winning streak. But the problems resurfaced Sunday, thanks largely to struggles on the earlier downs. Washington averaged 3.1 net yards on second down, setting up many third-and-longs. Washington was 0 for 6 on third down in the first half and finished 3 for 14.
Turnovers were problematic and not only ended Washington’s two first-half drives in Dallas territory but led to 10 points for the Cowboys. Heinicke threw an interception in the first quarter, just three plays after his defense picked off Dak Prescott. Then he was strip-sacked by Parsons on fourth and two from the Dallas 46-yard line; defensive end Dorance Armstrong recovered the ball and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown, putting the Cowboys ahead 18-0 before the second quarter even arrived.
“I was trying to create some momentum, and they made a big play out of it,” Rivera said of his decision to go for it on fourth down. “It took us a little bit to recover from that.”
Rivera framed his team’s performance as “a tale of two halves,” but the second half featured many of the same issues until the final five minutes. A more appropriate description was a tale of two sides. Washington’s offense was disastrous. Its defense played well, save for multiple penalties, including three flags for being offside and a 29-yard pass-interference call on cornerback William Jackson III. It was his fifth pass-interference penalty of the season, tying him for the most in the NFL.
But with a thin cast up front, Washington still produced four sacks, had two interceptions and came up with key stops to give the offense multiple chances that ultimately were squandered.
Hybrid safety Landon Collins had two of those sacks and an interception, becoming the first safety since Arizona’s Adrian Wilson in 2006 to record such a stat line. Holcomb added a takeaway of his own with the first pick-six of his career; the momentum-swinging play brought Washington within one score with 4:13 to play.
“I didn’t know what to do,” he joked afterward. “I was super stoked, I was excited, I had a bunch of emotions running through. Then it was like: ‘We got to go back out there. We got to get another stop.’ I was trying to collect myself.”
Although the tide turned late, after Kyle Allen took over at quarterback, by then the drama had heightened, only to lead to a letdown. Heinicke limped off the field, center Tyler Larsen was carted off with what the team fears is a ruptured Achilles tendon, a fight broke out among fans, then skirmishes unfolded on the field that escalated to punches. Dallas tackle La’el Collins swung at rookie defensive end William Bradley-King after a late bump of Prescott and was ejected.
Washington, at the time trailing 27-8 after a highlight-reel touchdown catch by Sims in the third quarter, responded with a 13-play, 73-yard scoring drive that it punctuated with a one-yard Jonathan Williams touchdown run to make it 27-14 when the two-point try failed.
Not long after, Holcomb brought the crowd to its feet with his 31-yard pick-six. But just when Washington led its fans into thinking there was a chance, Brian Johnson’s extra-point try was blocked. The defense again came up with a stop, but a fumble sealed the loss. Allen lost the ball when he was sacked on third and three at the Washington 37.
The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating, Walt Anderson, told a pool reporter that replay confirmed Allen had lost control of the ball before his hand came forward and that a knee was not down before he lost possession.
Rivera didn’t fight it.
“From their perspective, it was one of those that just wasn’t enough to overturn,” he said.
The call, like McCarthy’s from earlier in the week, was upheld.
