After missing the entirety of training camp because of a groin injury and time on the COVID list, veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel is expected to return to practice with the Washington Football Team on Monday, coach Ron Rivera said.
But his status for the team’s Sept. 12 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers is still uncertain.
“Curtis has had some really good days,” Rivera said Thursday. “ ... He’s been doing a lot of work, a lot of conditioning work on the side as well. With him, it’s really going to be getting everything down and ready to roll, so we’re feeling very confident because he’s had some really good days out there on the side. Every morning he comes in, he’s feeling better and better. So we expect to have him out there ready to go with his teammates on Monday.”
Samuel hasn’t practiced fully with the team since OTAs, in late May, because of a groin injury, according to Rivera. He did not participate in mandatory minicamp in June, and the team placed him on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp in late July. But two days in, he tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, and was out for 10 days.
When Samuel returned, he began working with a trainer on the side field during practices with the intention of easing his way back into full practices. But only once did he take the field with the team. On Aug. 15, he participated in individual drills, such as running routes versus air, but did not do any team work.
“When we saw him and he did get an opportunity to work with everybody you could see the difference, you feel the difference because of the speed out there,” Rivera said. “You can imagine having him and Terry [McLaurin] and Dyami [Brown] out there at the same time. To me that’s pretty impressive. It’s almost like our own 4x400 relay team.”
Samuel has not practiced with the team since that August workout, and has typically spent practices on the side field with trainers at the team’s Ashburn facility.
But in recent days, according to Rivera, Samuel showed signs of improvement.
“The speed and quickness [is] coming back, and that’s one of the things that’s really a big part of his game, is just how quick he is and how fast he is,” Rivera said. “He was catching balls out there on the side and it looks like his rhythm is coming back as well.”
Throughout Samuel’s absence, Rivera expressed little concern that he would miss regular-season time or struggle to integrate back into the offense he ran for two seasons with the Panthers, when Rivera was Carolina’s head coach and current Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner was their quarterbacks coach.
But Samuel’s availability for the Sept. 12 opener at FedEx Field remains unclear.
“It’ll be all or nothing,” Rivera said. “He’ll either be ready, which would be great. If he’s not ready, we have guys we feel comfortable with that can do some of the things he does.”
When Washington sought to upgrade its roster in March, Samuel was an obvious target because of his speed and versatility, but also familiarity with the scheme and coaches. Washington signed Samuel to a three-year, $34.5 million contract as part of its overhaul of the receivers room. It also drafted Brown and Dax Milne, and signed veterans Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter to join returning veterans Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims.
Washington also signed Ryan Fitzpatrick as its starting quarterback, in part because of his 16 years of experience. The journeyman has a knack for quickly adapting to a new team and new playbook, and soon, that ability may be tested. He and Samuel will have less than a week to perfect their timing before the Chargers arrive.
“[It’s] probably less of an impact for me than maybe a younger guy because I’ve had to throw to so many different guys and I’ve had to quickly figure out what all those guys are like,” Fitzpatrick said. “Curtis is a guy I’ve watched a lot of film on, and I’ve seen him play plenty. I’m excited for him to get out there and to throw to him, but I don’t think it’ll take much time at all.”
