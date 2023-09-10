Though he’s on the basketball court most days, former Frederick High standout Steve Custis hasn’t played professionally since 2020 and wasn’t imminently seeking a return to competitive action.
But in June, he got a message from Frederick Flying Cows General Manager Chris Jenkins asking about a partnership with the new team in The Basketball League and Custis’ training facility that he co-owns, Zone 24. A few days later, Jenkins called Custis again, having found out the 33-year-old’s extensive playing background.
Jenkins asked Custis if he was interested in returning to the court.
“I was like, ‘I’ll give it a shot.’ If I can come back to my community and play, then why not?” Custis said. “It would be really cool to come back where it all started.”
So, there was Custis on Sunday at Hood College’s BB&T Arena, among 22 people trying out for the Flying Cows. He was the oldest participant in the first of five tryouts as the team looks to fill its roster with a mix of fresh-out-of-college players and veterans.
Jenkins said in August that the goal is to get some local talent on the roster if possible, and nine of those at Sunday’s tryout were from Frederick County. At the very least, Custis said he will still be involved with the club through Zone 24 whether or not he makes the squad and decides to play.
“The main focus is the training side,” he said. “It would be cool if I can play still, but whatever happens, we’re still gonna stay involved with the Flying Cows, and we’re gonna try to help this thing grow.”
Another local player who could do that is Jonah Meredith. The 27-year-old and former Frederick High player also hadn’t played professionally since 2020 after a brief stint in the semi-pro American Basketball Association.
He found out about the Flying Cows via social media and his friend Art Clayborn, who co-owns Zone 24 with Custis. Though Meredith made the decision to try out just 18 days before Sunday, it’s something he felt he owed himself, and he said he felt good on the court after some time away.
“It piqued my interest being a kid who never really did everything he wanted to in college,” Meredith said. “This seems like something that I’ve always wanted to do.”
Of course, there’s no guarantee Meredith, Custis or any local players make the team.
But Flying Cows head coach Ed Corporal said a handful of players from Sunday’s tryout impressed him, and he plans to take about six or seven to future tryouts and preseason training camps for the team.
“I feel strong enough with what I saw today that there are some pieces here from Frederick that can really help us down the road,” Corporal said. “There’s some talented guys that could play in the league, so it brings notoriety to the city of Frederick that there’s some pros here.”
For those that move on, they’ll be invited to the team’s rookie free agent camp in January, when they’ll get another chance to prove themselves among stronger competition. If they get through that, they’ll advance to preseason training camp in February, when final roster decisions will be made.
For others, Corporal said they may be invited to future tryouts. There are four of those to be held later in September and October – in Prince George’s County, Baltimore, Northern Virginia and on the Eastern Shore.
The Flying Cows, who unveiled their name at Saturday’s In the Streets festival, will play their inaugural season in 2024 in TBL, which has nearly 50 teams across the United States and Canada and fashions itself as a third-tier professional league. The 24-game regular season runs from March to May, with playoffs in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.