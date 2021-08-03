Frederick starter TJ Czyz threw six solid innings to lead the Keys to an 8-2 win over the host West Virginia Black Bears in a shortened seven-inning game on Tuesday.
Czyz struck out seven, walked three and gave up two earned runs on three hits. T Laux retired all three batters he faced in the seventh, striking out two.
The Keys never trailed, taking a 2-0 lead on Michael Wein’s two-run homer in the first inning.
Still, the game remained tight until the top of the seventh, when Frederick scored four runs. Austin Meyer’s two-run double highlighted the outburst.
Wein had two hits and three RBIs, Bradley Harmon had two hits and Gregory Ozuna had two RBIs.
