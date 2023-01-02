Less than two months ago, when Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was asked for the country or state in which he is “usually [a] resident” in a public filing, the native and longtime resident of the Washington D.C. area provided a somewhat unusual answer: England.

The certificate of incorporation of a private limited company for Snyder UK Investments Limited was filed Nov. 21 with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales. Snyder and his wife Tanya, the co-CEO of the Commanders, are listed as company directors. For both, the country or state of which they are “usually” a resident is listed as England.

