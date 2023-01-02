Less than two months ago, when Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was asked for the country or state in which he is “usually [a] resident” in a public filing, the native and longtime resident of the Washington D.C. area provided a somewhat unusual answer: England.
The certificate of incorporation of a private limited company for Snyder UK Investments Limited was filed Nov. 21 with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales. Snyder and his wife Tanya, the co-CEO of the Commanders, are listed as company directors. For both, the country or state of which they are “usually” a resident is listed as England.
Snyder, who grew up in Montgomery County and graduated high school in Rockville, Md., before attending the University of Maryland, had made his primary home in Potomac, Md., since 2001 before purchasing another home in Virginia in November 2021.
While the NFL does not require that a team owner reside in the United States, the filing could signal the Snyders’ intentions as they consider offers for all or part of the Commanders. The application to register a company in the U.K. was dated 19 days after the Nov. 2 announcement by the Commanders that the Snyders had hired an investment bank to “consider potential transactions” related to the team.
It was not immediately clear whether the Snyders’ London-based company has been utilized to purchase property or for any other purposes to this point.
A person with knowledge of the matter said the Snyder family long has held property in England, as Snyder’s late father had dual citizenship. That person declined to say whether London will be the Snyders’ primary residence. The Commanders also declined to comment.
The team has not said whether Snyder intends to sell the entire franchise. Four people familiar with the process said recently they believe that a full sale is the most likely outcome. All spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the level of secrecy surrounding the deliberations being conducted by Bank of America.
Even if Snyder does not intend to sell the team, making England his “usual” residence would be unusual. For most of his ownership tenure spanning more than two decades, Snyder has been a mainstay at the team’s facility throughout the season, in addition to being visible on the field before games.
Snyder owns multiple properties, including two estates in the Washington area. In February, he reportedly paid $48 million for the River View Estate located along the Potomac River near Mount Vernon in Virginia. The purchase came amid the Commanders’ now-stalled effort to prompt legislative action on a potential new stadium in Virginia. Snyder also owns an estate overlooking the Potomac that he named River House — on River Road in Potomac, Md. — which he reportedly put up for sale in 2018 for an asking price of $49 million. He also owns a home in Aspen, Colo.
