Washington's deep defensive line took a hit during Sunday's loss at Cleveland: Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis suffered a torn left biceps and will miss the remainder of the season.
"Unfortunately we're going to lose Matt for the rest of the year," Coach Ron Rivera said during an appearance on Sirius XM radio Monday afternoon. "That's disappointing. He started so strong for us. He's such a physical player, he's a huge presence in the middle. So we're going to miss him."
Ioannidis appeared to suffer the injury late in the first quarter on a second-and-eight play. Ioannidis rushed against Cleveland guard Wyatt Teller, and his left arm was extended as he fell to the ground. He headed to the locker room shortly after and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
The loss is not the only concern up front for Washington. First-round draft pick Chase Young injured his right groin a few plays after Ioannidis went down and didn't return. As of Monday afternoon, Rivera said he did not have an update on Young's status.
Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman also left Sunday's game with an injury, but Rivera said Monday morning that the team was relieved to learn that X-rays on his left arm were negative, ruling out a fracture. The severity of the injury and expected recovery time remain unknown.
Ioannidis, a fifth-round pick out of Temple in 2016, was considered a key member of the defensive line, part of a rotation on the interior with Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. He has 1½ sacks this season and 22 in his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.