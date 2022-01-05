Rick Leonard has learned to operate in the unpredictable world of professional football with a flexible mindset to go along with brutish duties he’s paid to perform.
The Middletown High alum knows at least two things, for sure:
1. There are no guarantees.
2. Things can happen quickly.
His career to this point has been a testament to that first certainty. Since 2018, Leonard has lived the life of a fringe player, a practice-squad itinerant who’s worked in seven NFL cities, doing his damndest to improve his skills and prove his value as an offensive lineman.
The second statement, meanwhile, was validated perfectly during a whirlwind six-day stretch last week, capped Sunday — when Leonard found himself in uniform, at long last, between the lines on a snowy NFL field, lining up for a field-goal snap with the Atlanta Falcons.
Leonard got in for three special teams plays during the Falcons’ 29-15 loss in Buffalo to the Bills. The defeat eliminated Atlanta from playoff contention but made a full-fledged NFL player out of Leonard. It was the first time Leonard had been active for a game since he got picked in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the New Orleans Saints.
“It was definitely awesome,” he said Tuesday in a phone interview. “Been a long time coming. It was great just to suit up. When [head coach] Arthur [Smith] told me I was active, it was a great feeling to know I’d be able to contribute in a way of being on the field on game day, not so much in practice like you do every day. Being able to be out there and put a jersey on and play some meaningful football in early January, it was awesome. It was everything you want.”
The road to that point had already been winding and pocked with uncertainty for the 6-foot-7, 311-pound Leonard. And he didn’t park precisely there until he’d logged a few thousand air miles last week, starting Tuesday.
That’s when Leonard, 25, was signed off the Falcons’ practice squad onto that of the Minnesota Vikings. Even as the Falcons told him they hoped to bring him back, he jetted to Minneapolis and started work with the Vikings on Wednesday, joining his third organization of the season — just the latest adaptation he was required to make with a new destination, playbook and teammates.
“You see new faces almost every week at this level,” said Leonard, who spent the first part of the year on injured reserve with the Washington Football Team. “It’s not that weird or uncommon. You just go in and pick up where you can and try to help the team where you can.”
He was doing exactly that on Thursday, having completed a practice in 10-degree weather, when he checked his phone at the Vikings’ facility in Eagan, Minnesota, and saw a message from his agent.
“I still had my cleats on from practice,” said Leonard, who’d been with the Falcons for three weeks before heading north. “[There was] a text from one of the people from the Falcons about travel stuff. I knew something was going on.”
What was going on would end up being the most significant transaction of his journeyman career.
The Falcons were bringing Leonard back — but not to their practice squad. This time, it was to fill a spot on their 53-man roster. Their backup tackle, Jason Spriggs, had gone on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so Atlanta needed Leonard to step in.
One of his first calls was to his mother, Alice Leonard. She’s been the recipient of many such calls from him. For instance, after he’s landed a workout with a new team. After he’s signed with a new team. After he’s been cut by that team.
And on and on.
“I was sitting in Wegman’s parking lot. It’s 3 o’clock [when he called]. I’m going ‘Oh, crap,’” she said, perhaps recalling those talks with a frustrated son who wondered why he couldn’t land a secure job in the league.
But when he told her this news, “I screamed in the car,” she said.
A constant source of positivity and motivation for her son (even if she’s admittedly no football expert), Alice has helped guide him through many tenuous ups and downs since getting drafted, including the calf injury in training camp this year that basically spelled the end of his time with Washington, his favorite childhood team.
“Through all the downs, you learn something. You learn it in your inner core,” Alice said.
As Leonard assessed the situation he was re-entering in Atlanta, it became clear: This time, he might get to wear the business suit he’d been toting around in his luggage in case he ever got to travel with a team for a road game.
“They had their backup swing tackle on the COVID list, and they signed me to the active roster,” he said. “They didn’t do that for no reason. Right when they signed me to the active roster, I knew I’d have the opportunity to play. And then I learned more about the situation.”
After the team’s Friday morning meetings, Leonard was told in practice that he’d be serving as the backup to first-team tackle Jake Matthews. He’d have to cram to learn the gameplan. Then, the special teams coach informed him he’d be starting on the field-goal protection unit.
And that’s how he ended up on the field for the first time in an NFL game, blocking as Younghoe Koo made a 28-yard kick in the second quarter.
Alice was unable to make it to Buffalo to see Rick in his first action. She was with her other son, Jimmy, and his fiancée in West Virginia. But, wouldn’t you know it, his Internet service went out while they were trying to stream the game, so they rushed to a local Buffalo Wild Wings.
The manager put the Falcons-Bills game on one of the restaurant’s TVs. ”And all the patrons in there knew what the heck was going on,” said Alice, who made it known her son was in uniform for Atlanta. “I was jumping up and down.”
Seeing him on that screen was the culmination of what, by most standards, was a rapid football rise for her son, who grew up mainly playing soccer and lacrosse. Always tall and thin, Rick didn’t play much football. But he decided to go out for the team his junior year at Middletown.
“And away he went,” Alice said.
He developed quickly into a defensive disruptor for the state-champion Knights, earning a full ride to Florida State and News-Post Player of the Year honors. With the Seminoles, he was switched to offensive line as a junior, thus beginning a physical and mental transformation that has continued in the NFL, where he’s been viewed largely as a project.
His mother has watched as, she said, “he’s dogged it and dogged and dogged it,” trying to carve a firm spot for himself somewhere.
“People do not realize the grind at this level,” Alice said. “They have no idea. Just because you are on the practice squad or you get on the [active roster], you can get pulled at anytime. It’s a business proposition.”
Leonard hopes that has started to change for him in Atlanta. He expects to have a similar role for the Falcons against the visiting New Orleans Saints on Sunday, when Alice will be in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
However, he knows there are no guarantees, and things can happen quickly.
“I have no idea, but I’m ready when my number is called,” he said. “That’s how I prepared last week going into the Bills game. Being a backup, you’re one play away. You gotta go out there and perform just like the starters, and that’s what they expect, and that’s what you prepare for.”
