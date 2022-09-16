Jaguars Commanders Football

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin (17) got a look he wanted, and it paid off in the form of a deep-ball touchdown catch Sunday against the Jags.

On the Washington Commanders’ first third-down attempt against the Jacksonville Jaguars, offensive coordinator Scott Turner dialed up a play that should have looked familiar. With quarterback Carson Wentz in the shotgun, Turner called for a diamond formation on the left, with receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel bunched with running back J.D. McKissic. At the snap, the four fanned out into various routes, forcing defenders to adjust on the fly to cover them all.

Samuel ran a short curl as his defender continued upfield, creating enough space to catch a pass from Wentz and gain a few extra yards on the ground. It was the first of seven third-down conversions for the Commanders and one of multiple plays that seemed to maximize their personnel.

