Walkersville High alum Brady Policelli saw his time at the Detroit Tigers big league camp come to an end Monday when the team reassigned the catcher to the alternate training site for the rest of the season.
Because the coronavirus pandemic canceled minor league games this season, Major League teams can have 60 players active between two sites — the major league site and a local secondary site where players who aren’t on the active MLB roster can prepare in case they are needed.
Policelli will be at the Tigers’ alternate camp in Toledo, Ohio. He went 1-for-8 over six games for the Tigers in summer camp in Detroit.
“The guys that are going to be going to Toledo, to let’s say practice and do the intrasquad games and things of that nature, it’s going to be more of like, in college in the fall program, there’s a lot of instruction, there’s a lot of repetition, there’s a lot of drills,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said. “That really makes you a better baseball player.”
There are numerous skills for Policelli, 25, to continue enhancing. He is primarily a catcher but has been touted as a potential super-sub. Last season, helogged time at four different positions for the High-A Lakeland Flying Tigers. The 2016 13th-round pick out of Towson University was named an All-Star in the Florida State League.
This spring, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Policelli was invited to the Tigers’ major league camp for the second straight season, and then joined the team when the 60-man rosters reported for summer camp at Comerica Park in Detroit.
Last week, Orioles right-handed relief pitcher and Thomas Johnson graduate Branden Kline was sent to Baltimore’s secondary site in Bowie.
(0) comments
