Zach Dezenzo hit two homers, giving him an MLB Draft League-leading six for the season, and finished with five RBIs to lead the Frederick Keys to a 10-9 win over the host Trenton Thunder at Sonny Pittaro Field on Friday.
Dezenzo hit a solo homer in the first and a two-run shot in the third, becoming the first Keys player this season to hit more than one homer in a game.
The Keys scored five runs in the fourth to take a commanding 9-1 lead. Paul Komistek capped the rally with a two-run homer, his first shot of the season.
The Thunder scored seven runs over the next two innings, pulling to within one of the Keys. With Frederick clinging 10-9 lead as Keys reliever Anthony Defrancesco finished his warm up pitches to start the bottom of the eighth, the game was called due to a thunderstorm in the area.
Keys starter Ronan Kopp worked four innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out two and walking six.
Dezenzo, Kevin Jimenez, Tyler Doanes, Komistek and Zachary Fascia each had two hits for Frederick.
