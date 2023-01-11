fbn-commanders-analysis

Brian Robinson Jr., right, became the centerpiece of Washington’s rushing attack this season. The team figures to continue building the unit around him.

 Washington Post photo by Katherine Frey

During a news conference Tuesday, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew emphasized they want to have a run-first offense in 2023. They cited their own playing careers — both were defenders on run-heavy teams in the 1980s and ‘90s — and repeatedly referenced the team’s “formula” with quarterback Taylor Heinicke, which was to run downhill, throw off play action and dominate time of possession to help the defense.

Despite devoting significant resources to the passing game last offseason, and despite throwing often at the start of this season, Mayhew said the pass-heavy approach was circumstantial. If running back Brian Robinson Jr. had been healthy to start the season, he said, the offense would’ve been run-first.

