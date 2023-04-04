Commanders Howell Football
The Commanders selected quarterback Sam Howell in the fifth round last year, and they could target a quarterback in the later stages of the draft again this year.

The Washington Commanders are pinning their hopes on Sam Howell, a second-year quarterback who has started only one NFL game, and Jacoby Brissett, a veteran who is on his fourth team in as many seasons. It’s a gamble that’s in stark contrast to the team’s aggressive approach last year to try to solve its quarterback problem by trading for Carson Wentz.

So why aren’t the Commanders chasing a more proven talent — such as, say, Lamar Jackson — or moving into position to draft a top quarterback?

