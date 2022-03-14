WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Washington Nationals are padding their bullpen with a familiar face, as the club and Sean Doolittle have agreed to a one-year major league contract, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. Since the deal is still pending a physical, the team has not made it official, and Doolittle’s 2022 salary was not yet known as of Monday afternoon. But the 35-year-old lefty already has a locker at the Nationals’ spring training facility, his No. 63 jersey restored.
Once Doolittle and designated hitter Nelson Cruz join the team, the Nationals will need to clear two spots on their 40-man roster. Doolittle was with the Nationals from July 2017 to September 2020, initially arriving from the Oakland Athletics via trade. In those three years and change, he thrived as a closer, struggled to stay healthy, helped the team to a World Series title and became a respected voice in the clubhouse and city. Since leaving, he signed a one-year, $1.5 million with the Cincinnati Reds last spring, was designated for assignment after the trade deadline and wound up making 11 appearances for the Seattle Mariners.
Across 4923 innings in 2021, he had a 4.53 ERA and walked too many hitters. ERA+, an advanced metric used to compare pitchers around the league, considered him a slightly above-average reliever. His first stint in Washington closed with him limping off the mound with an oblique strain, struggling to breathe in the quiet of an empty stadium. For months afterward, he hoped for a different ending with a team and fan base that grew close to his heart.
And now he has a chance for one.
From 2019 to 2020, Doolittle’s average fastball velocity dipped from 93.5 to 90.9 mph, according to FanGraphs. In 2021, it ticked back up to 93.3, at times even creeping into the mid-to-high 90s. For a pitcher who throws more than 80 percent fastballs, spin and location is often more important than pure speed. But status quo velocity, or something close to it, is important and does show better overall health.
As for what this means for the bullpen — and for the club’s prospects in 2022 — Doolittle can serve a few functions, none of which are make or break. If he bounces back, maintaining some of his increased velocity and shaving down the walks, he could be a high-leverage option and potential trade chip. If his numbers don’t improve much, he could still guide younger relievers and steady an inexperienced clubhouse. For these reasons, among others, he’s a familiar, low-risk, likely-somewhat-marginal-return-on-the-field-but-also-good-to-have-around sort of acquisition. He makes sense for the Nationals at this stage of their rebuild.
Since the MLB lockout ended, General Manager Mike Rizzo has been busy, agreeing to majors deals with Doolittle, Cruz, right-handed reliever Steve Cishek and utility man Ehire Adrianza; and minors contracts with starter Aníbal Sánchez, right-handed pitcher Aaron Sanchez and outfielder Gerardo Parra. And with Cishek and Doolittle on board, Martinez can tilt his head, maybe squint a bit, and start to see the faint outline of a bullpen.
Unless rosters are expanded for April, which remains possible given the shortened spring training, the Nationals will carry eight relievers. Cishek, Doolittle, Tanner Rainey and Kyle Finnegan feel like the locks. The other relievers on the 40-man roster are Patrick Murphy, Mason Thompson, Austin Voth, Andrés Machado, Jhon Romero, Gabe Klobosits, Paolo Espino (swing man) and lefties Sam Clay and Francisco Pérez.
Voth and Murphy are out of options, meaning they’ll either make the club out of spring training or go on waivers, giving the other 29 teams a chance to claim them. Thompson, Romero, Machado, Klobosits, Perez and Clay have options remaining, meaning they can swing between the majors and minors a maximum five times, providing flexibility. Veterans Carl Edwards Jr., Reed Garrett and lefty Luis Avilán are also lingering in camp with nonroster invites.
Whatever the case, Doolittle is expected to bring his steady diet of fastballs to Nationals Park in April. And no matter what that yields, he’s due for the ovation that never came two years ago.
