ASHBURN, Va. — Every so often during the long, humid mornings in Ashburn, Virginia, one sound will break through the whistles and shouts to capture everyone’s attention. It’s the noise of a real hit, of two armored, vending machine-sized men slamming into each other.
Several times this training camp, energetic free safety Troy Apke has delivered this type of resounding hit. The split-second afterward is tense — everyone OK? — and the moment digs at coach Ron Rivera’s conflict. This offseason, he must balance the physicality he wants with the caution he needs — because while player safety remains a top priority, he’s also worried a preseason without any games will hurt his defense come the regular season because they haven’t tackled.
“You want to simulate as much as you can, and not everybody’s going to get the right amount of tackles in practice to get yourself ready,” Rivera said. “You try to create as much of an opportunity to be similar to it without getting anybody hurt. So, that’s another concern as we continue to go through this.”
The unease this offseason echoes that of 2011, when a lockout prevented players from seeing the field until late July and offenses later surged. In Carolina, Rivera thought poor tackling plagued his team for about half the season. Though the situations aren’t perfect mirrors — “in 2011, we had no contact with our guys,” Rivera pointed out — they’re similar insofar as control-oriented coaches are anxious about a potential decline in quality of play.
This year, coaches around the league adopted different strategies. In Tampa Bay, coach Bruce Arians said he’d use live tackling. In Dallas, Mike McCarthy planned fundamental tackling drills every practice. In San Francisco, Kyle Shanahan believed tackling to the ground increased the chance for injury, and he preferred an approach similar to that used by Washington — limit contact to padded players popping each other — but he still left open the possibility of tackling.
“There’s going to be a few guys on this team where, gosh, it’s neck and neck and it’s got to play out,” Shanahan told reporters. “As a coaching staff, we’re going to have to figure out how to put those guys in that position, which will be new for us.”
Yet others around football push back on the idea that tackling offers unique insight. They believe worries about poor tackling early in the season might be overblown.
Aaron Schatz, the founder of Football Outsiders, a football analytics website, pointed to the numbers. Football Outsiders data showed the rate of broken tackles not only did not increase from 2010 to 2011 but actually decreased slightly. Schatz admitted this is an inexact science, because broken tackles are tracked subjectively, so the real rate “can be hard to say for sure.”
From the player’s perspective, Washington linebacker Jon Bostic doesn’t see the absence of tackling as a major issue either. In the last decade or so, the NFL has looked at and legislated tackling harder in response to the concussion crisis, and overall it’s become safer but more difficult. Defenders can sometimes feel as though they’re choosing between hitting high and incurring fines and suspensions or going low and injuring a fellow player’s leg.
The key to all of this, Bostic said, is form. He noted teams often don’t tackle much during organized team activities or training camp in a regular year, and he made a point of the fact that each position relies on mental reps translating to the field. In camp, he’s concentrated on angles and “fitting up the ball carriers” and trying to knock them back before letting them go.
“It’s important to emphasize that stuff during practice because even during the season we don’t live tackle,” he said. “A lot of these things that you practice over and over and over throughout camp. This stuff’s got to carry over into the game.”
On Friday, as Washington neared the end of practice, the energetic free safety, Apke, laid out another receiver up the middle. He crunched undrafted free agent Isaiah Wright with something that, in less than three weeks, would have counted as a tackle.
In a perfect world, Rivera would like to give his players more of a chance to connect on real hits, to follow through on these collisions in the middle of the field. Though Bostic and Schatz might disagree, the coach still believes it would help them prepare for the season. But for now, as the team tries to hone its fundamentals and stay healthy, these moments of hard-hit, simulated tackles is what they can do — and they can only hope it’s enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.