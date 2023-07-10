Give the honchos in the Washington Nationals’ draft war room truth serum, and my bet is they would have preferred strapping, fireballing right-hander Paul Skenes had “fallen” to them with the second pick of the MLB draft Sunday night. But this could also be true: Ending up with do-everything outfielder Dylan Crews as a consolation prize — if a fully loaded Ferrari can be called a “consolation prize” — might be better for the organization. It’s almost certainly safer.

Start with the player the Nats didn’t get: Skenes. That he would go first overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates wasn’t obvious to anyone in baseball even 90 minutes before the draft, when the Pirates reached out in earnest, according to a person familiar with the situation. Skenes to the Nats had been almost presumed throughout the sport for months because he fits the club’s DNA so perfectly.

