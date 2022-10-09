When Dylan Strome talks about his future, he is careful to not move too far ahead. The newcomer to Washington isn’t naive; he knows this season offers a chance for him to establish himself with a new franchise and set roots in the District. But if there’s anything Strome learned from growing up in a competitive hockey family, it’s that success not only requires skill and hard work but also the right situation.

As much as Strome, 25, believes he is a good fit in Washington, there is still a long season ahead — and plenty to prove. He signed a one-year deal during the offseason, becoming a key piece of the team’s forward corps. Chicago, where he played the past four seasons, decided to let him hit free agency instead of offering him another deal to spearhead the organization’s rebuild.

