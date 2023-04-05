Capitals Hockey

Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43), shown talking with center Dylan Strome (17) at their team picture session Tuesday, said “it sucks” that Washington missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years.

 Associated Press

The Washington Capitals gathered Tuesday afternoon for their official team photo, one of the last housekeeping items to complete in this turbulent season — along with the five remaining games they must play over the next week. It was likely the final time the entire organization would all be in one place together. A few players forced a smile. Others stared ahead with a cold gaze.

Some coaches and veterans returned to the dressing room afterward and conceded their surrender on the postseason, which became a reality a few hours later when the Florida Panthers earned a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres to mathematically eliminate the Capitals from postseason contention for the first time in nine years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription