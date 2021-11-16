ANAHEIM, Calif. — When Lars Eller reviewed his game through the first few weeks of the season, he knew something was off. The versatile center was given more responsibility with Nicklas Backstrom on injured reserve, yet his on-ice production wasn’t where he — or Washington — needed it to be.
Eller had some good offensive looks but was unable to find the consistency he craved. Eller, known for his blunt self-assessments, decided to compare video clips of his shifts this season with those from last year, to see if he could spot any changed habits. The differences in his play quickly became clear.
Eller had slowed his game down too much. He was almost too passive and patient, waiting for things to open up in front of him. Often times when he got the puck, his first instinct was to make the pass right away, but his feet would stop moving and he would lose all momentum.
Eller couldn’t pinpoint why his game had shifted, but fixing the issues seemed pretty simple. He had to think quicker, act quicker and play with a more aggressive style.
“There is a lot of variables, the lines have not been together for very long, new guys, but that is not an excuse to play your game,” Eller said.
He acknowledged last week — the morning before he scored his first goal of the season — that his adjustments might take some time to produce results. But so far, Eller’s change of play has been noticeable.
The 32-year-old entered Tuesday’s game against Anaheim riding a three-game point streak. He scored Thursday against Detroit, followed that up with two assists against Columbus and had another helper Sunday in Washington’s rout of Pittsburgh.
Eller’s recent success comes during a promising stretch for the Capitals’ secondary scoring. With Washington still missing key veterans in the forward corps, players further down the lineup have needed to contribute more offensively.
“Guys are working hard and you’re pushing to create and it’s nice to see guys get rewarded with offense,” capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday, of the team’s secondary scoring. “You can’t count on one line the entire year. Other guys are chipping in ... secondary scoring helps move the needle in the right direction for us.”
The Capitals had six different goal scorers Sunday. Alex Ovechkin, who led the team with 12 goals headed into Tuesday’s game, was not on the list, but such defensive-minded players as Garnet Hathaway and Conor Sheary both were.
“If we can get the bottom nine going and keep scoring these big goals, I think we can roll together some wins here,” Sheary said last week.
Hathaway has been a surprise offensive contributor, scoring two goals against Columbus before adding another against Pittsburgh. His defensive efforts, combined with Eller, have also shined through. When Hathaway and Eller have been on the ice together through the first 15 games of the season, the team has scored three goals and allowed zero against.
Washington has also given more ice time to its younger players as the injuries have piled up. Laviolette noted Sunday that rookie Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has impressed in the past couple games. Connor McMichael has also looked more comfortable as the season has progressed. He has been slowly given more on-ice responsibility — notably on faceoffs in the defensive zone.
“I feel like I’ve been playing well with the minutes I’ve been given,” McMichael said. “It is kind of a thing where the more guys go down, the more opportunity you’re going to get and the more weight you are going to have on your shoulders to bring more responsibility, and that is what I thrive on.”
Martin Fehervary, 22, has been a rock on defense, joining the top pair alongside John Carlson with ease. Fehervary’s ability to join the rush and score has been a bonus for a group that needs the offensive firepower.
“The new players that are coming in know that they are going to play minutes and they have an important task, and I think they are growing every game — all of them,” Eller said. “Marty is a good example.”
That production needs to stay consistent, with Washington on a long, four-game road trip on the West Coast that consists of two sets of back-to-back games.
“It is going to be a real test for us to see what we are made of and see how many nights we can bring it, and see on nights when we are not playing our best, if we can find ways to win games,” Eller said. “So far I am optimistic with how we have played.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.