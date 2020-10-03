A teammate might botch a ground ball or make some other mistake that usually elicits grumbling or groaning in the stands.
Brady Policelli heard nothing.
Conversely, a teammate could hit a booming home run or make a spectacular diving catch in the outfield.
For the most part, more silence.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a realm of the bizarre in the everyday lives of millions in the world, and that eerie silence stuck out in Policelli’s world this past summer.
“You do something great, and the only people you hear cheering are your teammates,” said Policelli, a member of the Detroit Tigers’ 60-man player pool. “Vice versa, you do something not so great, and you don’t hear any boos.”
But the Walkersville alum embraced the opportunity to play and all of the strangeness that went with it, further cementing his role of superutility player by manning every position on the field except pitcher during intrasquad games at the Tigers’ alternate training site in Toledo, Ohio.
On paper, Policelli entered 2020 knowing he needed to climb three more rungs of the Tigers’ minor league organizational ladder to reach the Major Leagues. He last played an official game last year for the Tigers’ High-A affiliate, the Lakeland Flying Tigers. However, with the 2020 minor league baseball season having been scrapped on the last day of June, he knows a majority of the players in his shoes have been deprived of engaging in full-fledged baseball activity.
So Policelli considers himself fortunate.
He was on a family vacation in Corolla, North Carolina, in late June when he received news that he was one of the 60 players in the organization expected to report to the team’s spring training restart, or Spring Training 2.0, at Detroit’s Comerica Park. Policelli and his fiancee, Bailey Wilson, quickly gathered their belongings and shoved them into Policelli’s pick-up truck before driving back to Frederick County the following day.
“I was just thankful to be there,” Policelli said. “There were a lot of guys that didn’t get to play at all this season.”
Policelli stayed in Detroit until the start of the major league season, then headed to the Tigers’ alternate training site in Toledo, along with 27 others. If the opportunity arose throughout the course of the season, players at the alternate site could receive a call-up to the major league team.
At the major league level, life outside a stadium meant hunkering down in a team hotel to minimize the chance of the coronavirus wreaking havoc on an organization, and that was the case when Policelli was in Detroit for Spring Training 2.0.
In Toledo, Policelli said the manager of the Tigers’ alternate site, Tom Prince, didn’t devise a list of rigid rules that restricted activity outside Toledo’s First Third Field. Prince and the rest of the coaching staff delivered a simple message: use common sense.
That meant avoiding large crowds and taking some of the other proper precautions that have now become common knowledge in trying to combat COVID-19.
“They treated us like real men,” said Policelli, who proudly stated that no one at the alternate site contracted the coronavirus. “They said, ‘Hey, you guys know what’s right and what’s wrong.’ If you’re the guy that gets the virus and brings it to the locker room, you’re hurting everybody, not just yourself.”
Policelli and about 20 other players lived in the same apartment complex in Toledo, where Policelli and Wilson often dove into planning their wedding, which will take place Oct. 17 at BlueBird Manor in Adamstown.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t playing video games during that time because I was,” Policelli said sheepishly, noting that Wilson did 99 percent of the planning.
On a handful of occasions, Policelli and Wilson attended drive-in movies to break up the monotony of their day-to-day routine.
“That was one of our escapes from reality,” Policelli said. “We’d sit in the truck, get some popcorn and watch a movie because we didn’t have to be around anybody.”
Wilson couldn’t join Policelli at First Third Field as both late-morning practices and the intrasquad games that followed were closed to the public and the media.
While many players tend to feed off the energy of a crowd during baseball games, Policelli doesn’t count himself among those who can’t perform as well without fans in the stands.
Policelli said the mere presence of Wilson in the stands may serve as a source of motivation to excel. Other than that, under normal game conditions, he tries to block out any noise and carry intense focus onto the field.
“You do something good, then you can embrace the noise around you,” he said. “But when you step up in the box or when you’re out in the field, and you have a ball hit out to you, you really don’t ever hear anybody because you’re so focused. That’s the type of guy I am.”
In Toledo, Policelli focused on being the best player he could be — at as many positions as possible.
Before heading to the alternate site, Policelli logged just one game in center field and none at first base. He received a good amount of playing time at both positions during intrasquad games, which lasted between two and nine innings, with the amount of work certain pitchers needing on a particular day dictating the length of the games.
Policelli’s biggest takeaway from the alternate training site: improvement, especially as a fielder.
“Definitely from a defensive standpoint because being a utility guy, I play a lot of different positions,” he said. “Given the small amount of players that we had [at the alternate site], there was always a need for me to move around. Tom Prince did an awesome job of letting me play everywhere.”
From a hitting standpoint, Policelli said the small pool of players also allowed for more time to analyze his swing and his “hot and cold zones” as a batter within the strike zone.
“I definitely feel like I got better, which was something that you don’t know going into a makeshift season like that,” Policelli said.
If you ask Policelli — or any player at his level, for that matter — if he’ll have a chance to play minor league baseball next year, he’ll tell you he has no clue. But if there’s a worst-case scenario that involves a similar major league season with a parent team and another team at an alternate site, Policelli will be prepared to participate.
In Toledo, he watched prized pitching prospects Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal receive call-ups to the majors. Even though he last played an official game at the High-A level, Policelli almost considers himself to be a Triple-A player.
“I was in A ball last year, but I’ve been feeling, with the confidence level, I feel like I can be there today and compete [with everybody at the alternate site],” Policelli said. “I just have to keep that same motivation going — that same energy and drive.”
