FBN-BIENIEMY

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during an OTA session on May 24. 

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

During offseason workouts, as the Washington Commanders have installed their offense, a few things have become clear. Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy demands pace and precision, the staff is all-in on quarterback Sam Howell, and the playbook seems full of strategies designed to unlock the team’s formidable group of skill players.

In practices, Bieniemy has drilled his players on a bevy of motions, formations and personnel groupings, including “Zebra” (three receivers, one tight end, one running back) and “Tiger” (two receivers, two tight ends, one back). The offense has cycled through motions like jet, glide and return, which Bieniemy used to help key Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory, and just about every skill player has rolled through a dizzying number of assignments. During individual drills Wednesday, a group including Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gibson even played wildcat quarterback and ran zone read.

