WASHINGTON — When Zdeno Chara signed with Washington in late December, he knew he would have to put on a Capitals sweater and face his former team, the Boston Bruins, not once, or twice, but eight times this season.
The first of those meetings comes Saturday, when the 43-year-old Chara and the Capitals face the Bruins at Capital One Arena.
“I kind of feel fine,” Chara said, when asked about his emotions headed into Saturday’s game. “Obviously I knew this would be coming up on the schedule. Just kind of taking it day by day, and I’m looking forward to game.”
Chara, who signed with the Capitals after Boston offered him a reserve role, has been averaging 20:29 minutes of ice time with Washington. The former Bruins captain had a goal — his first with the Capitals — and an assist in Thursday’s win over the New York Islanders.
“I value every teammate I had over the course of 14 years in Boston,” Chara said. “I really appreciate all the friendships and relationships I created over the past 14 years ... the guys that are still there from the beginnings, we’re still in touch. It’s been really great to have them.”
Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said Chara’s game has improved every outing and that he is “showing his true colors both on the ice and off the ice.”
Chara’s contributions have been particularly crucial over the past four games, when the Capitals have been without captain Alex Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goalie Ilya Samsonov. All four went on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list last week after Samsonov’s positive coronavirus test.
Coronavirus guidelines have kept the group off the ice. As of Friday afternoon, they had not yet been cleared to play, and their status for Saturday’s game remains uncertain. The Capitals are 3-0-1 without them in the lineup.
Laviolette said he does not know when he will insert his players back into the lineup after they are eventually cleared.
Washington (5-0-3) plays the Bruins again on Monday and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.
“I’ve never been here before,” Laviolette said. “Often times, when players are just injured or they’re on long-term [injured reserve], they’re out on the ice before practice and eventually they might work into a practice and then they might come off long-term IR.
“So those are typical things that we deal with, but I’m not sure about this case, exactly. I think whenever the players come out, they’re available, I’ll have conversations with them, and I’ll figure it out from there.”
The Capitals have also been working with several other absences during this time. Tom Wilson missed two games after suffering a lower body injury, though he returned Thursday night. Lars Eller, injured in Tuesday’s game against the Islanders, did not play Thursday. He is still day-to-day with an upper body injury and did not skate at the team’s Friday optional practice.
Justin Schultz also did not participate in Friday’s practice and is listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury. He was hit in the face with a puck early in the third period Thursday.
Still, the Capitals have gotten off to a stellar 5-0-3 start, despite the injuries and absences piling up.
“We are facing some adversity and some challenges, missing guys due to COVID protocols and due to injuries, but there’s also some guys stepping up and playing big roles and filling those spots and playing well,” Chara said. “I’m not surprised by that. I think this team has big potential, and we’re just trying to do our best.”
With Samsonov sidelined, the Capitals have turned to rookie goaltender Vitek Vanecek, who has impressed during this four-game stretch. The 25-year-old Czech is 4-0-2 in his six starts this season. Vanecek spent five years in the minors before getting his shot to make the Capitals’ active NHL roster this season.
“He’s been really good,” Laviolette said. “Vitek’s given us a chance to walk away with points in games. This is the perfect example of opportunity being given to somebody and that person making the most of it. Everybody gets opportunity at some point, and from there, it’s what you do with it, and he’s certainly made the most of his opportunity.”
