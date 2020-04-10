The pop up to right field seemed harmless enough, save for the possibility that it might fall in for a base hit, but it ended up leading to an injury that derailed Alex Murphy’s professional baseball career.
A first baseman for the Frederick Keys, Murphy tried to put himself in position to catch that fly ball during an early season game in 2018.
“I was running backwards and — just a freak play,” Murphy said during an interview on Sunday. “The second baseman dove, undercut me and I tore my ACL, MCL and meniscus.”
After rehabbing his left knee for over a year, Murphy rushed back onto the field to continue his attempt to rise up through the Baltimore Orioles farm system.
But after just 10 games in 2019 with the Aberdeen IronBirds, the Orioles’ short-season team, Murphy was released. He ended up playing with the Washington Wild Things, an independent team in the Frontier League.
Undaunted, Murphy worked to get his knee in better shape. And as this spring approached, he hoped to latch on with a major league organization or return to the Wild Things. But the 25-year-old Monrovia native’s attempt to rejuvenate his pro baseball career has been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic-related shutdown of baseball.
“My knee felt great, I was in the best shape in my life,” he said. “So, I’m just kind of in a crazy situation. I’m just trying to stay in the best shape as I can now.”
Murphy is in Mount Airy now. He runs, works out at a gym that his girlfriend’s parents have and works daily for an excavation company.
Like anyone else looking to play professional baseball this year, Murphy is in limbo. But the shutdown caused by the worldwide health crisis is just his latest obstacle.
“I’ve had a lot of bad luck throughout my career,” he said.
That run of luck started when he played for the Keys in 2017, when Murphy suffered a season-ending broken finger in July.
“A fastball up and in, it just exploded my finger,” he said.
Still, he played 90 games that season, batting .239 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs. The next season, he played just six games before misfortune, his knee injury, struck again.
By then, Murphy was playing first base exclusively after being drafted as a catcher by the Orioles in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft.
“It happened real fast. It set me back a long time,” Murphy said. “I rehabbed over a year.”
For Murphy, it must’ve seemed even longer than that.
“The first five, six months of it was absolute hell,” he said. “I wouldn’t wish that upon one of my worst enemies.”
His knee wasn’t 100 percent when he returned in May 2019 to play in extended spring training. And after playing 10 games with Aberdeen, hitting .259 with a homer, Murphy was released.
“I was so mad just about how the whole situation was played out,” he said. “I rehabbed for well over a year, it was just such a freak play, and then did not really even get a chance to come back.”
He ended up joining the Wild Things, playing 24 games and batting .244, but his knee still wasn’t right.
“Being out for so long, I was just feeling the pressure, trying to get back out there, try to secure a job,” he said.
After the season, he moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, working with trainer Troy Jones, who Murphy had trained with when he was growing up.
“I knew that he’s really good with knee recoveries,” Murphy said.
He said it’s important to get back to the point where he no longer wondered if his knee will hold up in games, whether he’s trying to lay into a fastball, leg out a double or track down a fly ball.
“You tear three ligaments, it’s really hard to get back to where you feel normal again like when you put your foot in the ground, it will feel strong and secure,” Murphy said. “A lot of times, it takes a really long time for it to feel steady and secure when you put your foot down. It’s just building the trust back up to know that your knee’s fine, it’s strong, it’s not going to give out.”
The thought of giving up on baseball never entered his mind, though, no matter how tough the rehab was. It’s a sport he excelled in at Calvert Hall, one that allowed him to play at Harry Grove Stadium in his native Frederick County.
And after getting released, he wants to prove he’s capable of rising up the ranks in some MLB organization.
“There’s no quitting there, for sure,” he said.
He’s keeping his fingers crossed that, eventually, he’ll get a shot if and when the baseball season starts.
“Teams just want to see that I’m going to be able to go out there and play and be healthy and just get back to my old self,” he said. “That’s what I was hearing before all this was going on. So, we’ll see. I’m just hoping we’ll be able to play at all this year.”
