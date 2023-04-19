A fan is suing Bradley Beal, the Wizards and Monumental Sports & Entertainment after a postgame incident in Orlando in late March, alleging battery and assault and asking for damages exceeding $50,000.

Plaintiff Kyler Briffa of Orange County, Florida, filed the suit Tuesday. The suit alleges that after the Wizards lost to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on March 21, Beal was heading to the locker room when he turned and reacted to a comment made by a friend of Briffa’s about losing a bet. The suit alleges Beal “knowingly and intentionally struck the Plaintiff’s head,” knocking his hat off. According to reported details of the encounter, Briffa’s friend said, “You made me lose $1,300, you f---!”

