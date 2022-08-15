FBN-COMMANDERS-FANS

The upper seats are sparsely populated during the first preseason game for the Washington Commanders on Saturday in Landover.

 Photo for The Washington Post by Robb Hill

Midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday’s preseason opener, the speakers at FedEx Field blared a song that hadn’t been played here in more than two years. It sounded jazzier than before — more trumpet, less drum — and the crowd was a little slow to react. But eventually, recognizing the moment, fans began to sing along.

It was arguably then, in Washington’s first home game as the Commanders, that the franchise emerged from cultural purgatory. The long two years of planning, and the fraught six months of rolling out, had finally built to a collision between past and present, and as the beat climbed, some tried the new lyrics on the video board — “Fight for our Commanders!” — but many instead hollered the old lyrics, which came naturally.

