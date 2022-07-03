NORFOLK, Va. — FC Frederick fell to perennial NPSL Mid-Atlantic power Virginia Beach City 2-1 on Saturday evening, but the night wasn’t a total loss.
By virtue of Grove United’s win over First State FC, also Saturday night, FC Frederick secured its first NPSL playoff berth since its championship season in 2018.
Virginia Beach City, which is currently second in the league, took a 2-0 lead on goals in the 47th and 67th minutes. FC Frederick’s Spencer Hanks converted a penalty kick in the 75th minute to put the team back into the match, but FC Frederick could not generate another goal.
FC Frederick finishes regular season play this Saturday on the road at Grove United. Regardless of the outcome, FC Frederick will finish fourth in the Mid-Atlantic Division and will travel to face the No. 1 seed in the conference semifinals on July 13.
FC Frederick joined the NPSL in 2015 and made playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018.
