After 13 years in the Frederick area, Claire Heasman is returning to her home in the United Kingdom next month. But before she left, she had to compete in one last race as part of the Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club.
It was the Frederick Half Marathon, an event she has run six previous times, finishing in the top 10 among all women in each race. And in 2023, she went out on top.
Heasman won the women’s half marathon in 1:23:41 on Sunday, a personal best in the event and 43 seconds ahead of her nearest challenger. The overall race was won by Mount Airy native Robert Creese in 1:09:13.
“It’s quite a pleasant surprise really,” Heasman said. “It was a nice way to round out my Steeps years.”
Heasman said she originally moved across the Atlantic for her husband’s job, which was supposed to be a two-year stint in the United States. That turned into a baker’s dozen, and Heasman thus continued her love of running in Frederick, eventually joining the Steeplechasers in 2018.
Her experience on this course helped in what was a tight battle through the first eight miles. Heasman and Anna Staats pulled about a minute clear of the rest of the women’s field, before Heasman took the lead for good just beyond Frederick Health.
She said the second half of the course is particularly punishing, something she’s learned to manage by now.
“Just run my own race. I’ve run this course enough times that I know it really well,” Heasman said. “You have to keep working on this course. You can’t let up in the second half.”
She didn’t, and now she has a trophy to show for it on her return across the pond.
“It was a bit of relief, it was a bit of phew and a bit of why is a 49-year-old mom really in the race,” Heasman said. “Good to be an inspiration to my kids.”
Among the few runners ahead of Heasman was Creese. It was his second time running the half marathon, coming in fourth in 2018.
But Creese said he wasn’t as much of a distance runner back then, only devoting his time to longer races in the past year.
“I was still running track … so I was like, ‘Okay, this is just for fun,’” Creese said of his 2018 race.
That’s culminated, so far, in completing the Baltimore Marathon last fall, and Creese said he hopes he can tackle the Boston Marathon at some point soon. Sunday’s victory is a good waypoint on that journey.
The 29-year-old pulled ahead just before the halfway point as the pack wound around Baker Park, ultimately finishing 1 minute, 31 seconds clear of second-place finisher Chris Sloane.
“I could definitely hear footsteps up through four [miles], and I don’t think I heard them like I did at the relay sprint, which is around 7.5 [miles],” Creese said. “I tried not to feel too comfortable until 11 [miles], where I could see I had a minute-ish lead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.