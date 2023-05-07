Frederick Half-Marathon Winners
Claire Heasman, a United Kingdom native who has been living in Frederick, was the first female to cross the finish line in the 2023 Frederick Running Festival’s Half Marathon on Sunday. Heasman ran the half marathon in 1 hour, 23 minutes and 41 seconds.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

After 13 years in the Frederick area, Claire Heasman is returning to her home in the United Kingdom next month. But before she left, she had to compete in one last race as part of the Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club.

It was the Frederick Half Marathon, an event she has run six previous times, finishing in the top 10 among all women in each race. And in 2023, she went out on top.

