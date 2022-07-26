FBN-COMMANDERS
Casey Toohill (95) could compete with James Smith-Williams (96) and Efe Obada (97) to start opposite Montez Sweat in Week 1 if Chase Young cannot return from his ACL injury in time. 

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

For the first time in three years, coach Ron Rivera will open training camp with the benefit of having seen his players through a full offseason program. Rivera has more information (and more settled starters) than he did in his first two seasons, though some key players may not start camp on the field, including defensive end Chase Young (ACL) and tight end Logan Thomas (ACL).

But when training camp kicks off at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the team facility in Ashburn, there will be several roles, including a few starting positions, at stake.

